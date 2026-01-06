Ukraine's security guarantees will include “binding commitments to support Ukraine in restoring peace in the event of a future armed attack by Russia“, states a draft final declaration presented today by the “Coalition of the Willing“ at a summit in Paris today, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

“These commitments could include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, the imposition of additional sanctions“, said the draft communiqué seen by Reuters, which still needs approval at the Coalition's leadership meeting at the Elysee Palace later today.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Paris for today's forum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also take part in the meeting in the French capital, as part of broader efforts to develop a common Ukrainian, European and American position, which will then be presented to Russia.

Negotiations to end the almost four-year-old conflict have accelerated since November. However, there are few signs that Russia would be willing to accept the current proposals, with the issue of territory remaining a major obstacle to negotiations and the fighting between the two sides showing no signs of abating.

So far, many of the military commitments made as part of the Coalition’s action planning process have been rather vague and undefined, the agency notes.

A senior European official said he hoped that strengthening coalition guarantees would also help solidify U.S. commitments, which have only been outlined in broad terms in bilateral discussions with Ukraine.

In his evening address to the nation on Sunday, Zelensky said that the meetings in Europe should become another contribution to Ukraine’s defense and help efforts to end the war.

“Ukraine will prepare for both scenarios: a diplomatic solution, which we are striving for, or "continuation of active defense if pressure from partners on Russia proves insufficient. Ukraine wants peace," the Ukrainian president said.