Latin America is in the grip of an unprecedented humanitarian and social crisis.

While rescue teams in Colombia are desperately fighting against time after the country's most powerful earthquake in a century, neighboring Venezuela is rocked by mass protests over the collapse of its electricity grid. Both countries are facing serious challenges that threaten security across the region.

Dark statistics in Colombia: Earthquake claims over 250 lives

The number of confirmed victims of the catastrophic 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia has now exceeded 250 people. According to official information from local authorities, quoted by the world news agency Reuters (www.reuters.com), the situation in the cities of Pereira and Cali is the worst. Rescue operations continue without interruption, but hopes of finding survivors under the rubble are gradually diminishing.

The epicenter of the earthquake was registered in the underdeveloped municipality of San José del Palmar in the department of Chocó. The area is highly isolated, which makes it difficult for heavy equipment and humanitarian aid to reach it. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (www.unocha.org), over 5,000 residential buildings have been seriously damaged, dozens of medical facilities have partially collapsed structures, and six key airports in the country remain closed to civilian flights.

The newly elected Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella declared a national state of emergency and called for international support. The United States and the European Union have already activated emergency relief and satellite monitoring mechanisms in the affected areas.

Venezuela in the Dark: Protests and Chaos in Barinas State

In parallel with the natural disaster in Colombia, political and social tensions in Venezuela have escalated sharply. Residents of the western Venezuelan state of Barinas have taken to the streets in mass protests against the constant and prolonged power outages that are paralyzing daily life.

According to reports by the Latin American news channel NTN24 (www.ntn24.com), the power regime in a number of towns in the country has exceeded 16 consecutive hours. Citizens are expressing their discontent through noisy demonstrations with the banging of pots (the so-called “caserolaso“) and the erection of barricades.

The protesters accuse the interim government of complete inaction and lack of investment in critical infrastructure. For its part, the administration in Caracas has justified another collapse in the energy grid with damage to gas-fired power plants caused by earlier seismic tremors, as well as the “El Niño“ climate phenomenon. The crisis with the lack of electricity threatens to derail the country's economic recovery plans.