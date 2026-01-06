Declaration! The US will support any future multinational European forces in Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack

The "Coalition of the Willing", composed mainly of Kiev's European allies, is preparing to confirm that the future "multinational peacekeeping force in Ukraine" will benefit from "American commitment to support in the event of a Russian attack" after a possible ceasefire, reads a draft declaration from the coalition summit in Paris, to which Agence France-Presse has access, writes BTA.

The leaders of about 30 European countries, including the resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, as well as Canada, will meet this afternoon at the Elysee Palace with American envoys and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to clarify their vision for the "security guarantees" that would be provided to Ukraine within the framework of a possible ceasefire with Russia.

According to the same text, they are preparing to declare themselves "ready" to provide Ukraine with "political and legally binding guarantees that will be activated when the ceasefire" with Russia comes into force. "Coalition partners and the United States will play a vital role, in close cooperation, in providing these security guarantees", the draft declaration reads.

It is not yet clear whether US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will sign this declaration, or only the participants in the coalition, of which the United States is not officially a member.

In the event of a ceasefire, a possible "verification mechanism" is envisaged to be "supervised" by the Americans, with the participation of coalition members, the text of the draft declaration reads, which could still undergo minor changes, diplomatic sources said.