Death and Destruction: Disasters in Croatia and Indonesia

Two large-scale natural disasters marked the past 24 hours in Croatia and Indonesia.

Current information as of 7:00 a.m. on August 15 confirms a total of three victims and dozens of seriously injured citizens. Thousands of people have been urgently evacuated. The damage to infrastructure is enormous.

Croatian Nightmare: Fiery Hell Near Omiš

A huge forest fire has swept the Adriatic coast. The fire has reached the resort town of Omiš.

Casualties: One charred body was found.

One charred body was found. Injured: At least 40 people are in hospital. Seven people are in danger.

At least 40 people are in hospital. Seven people are in danger. Evacuation: Over 1200 tourists and locals fled. Many people jumped into the sea from boats.

Over 1200 tourists and locals fled. Many people jumped into the sea from boats. Damage: Dozens of houses, cars and restaurants burned down.

Dozens of houses, cars and restaurants burned down. Cause: Record heat and strong winds.

„This is one of the most terrible fires in our history.“ – Chief Firefighter Slavko Tucakovic told the media. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrived at the scene of the disaster.

Indonesia woke up to the threat of a tsunami

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 shook the eastern part of the country. The tremor was registered at around 5:00 a.m. local time. The epicenter is near the island of Flores.