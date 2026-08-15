Death and Destruction: Disasters in Croatia and Indonesia

Two large-scale natural disasters marked the past 24 hours in Croatia and Indonesia.
Current information as of 7:00 a.m. on August 15 confirms a total of three victims and dozens of seriously injured citizens. Thousands of people have been urgently evacuated. The damage to infrastructure is enormous.
Croatian Nightmare: Fiery Hell Near Omiš
A huge forest fire has swept the Adriatic coast. The fire has reached the resort town of Omiš.
- Casualties: One charred body was found.
- Injured: At least 40 people are in hospital. Seven people are in danger.
- Evacuation: Over 1200 tourists and locals fled. Many people jumped into the sea from boats.
- Damage: Dozens of houses, cars and restaurants burned down.
- Cause: Record heat and strong winds.
„This is one of the most terrible fires in our history.“ – Chief Firefighter Slavko Tucakovic told the media. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrived at the scene of the disaster.
Indonesia woke up to the threat of a tsunami
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 shook the eastern part of the country. The tremor was registered at around 5:00 a.m. local time. The epicenter is near the island of Flores.
- Victims: Two deaths have been officially confirmed. The earthquake collapsed a building at the port in Maumere. A 54-year-old woman lost her life.
- Panic:The tsunami alert was hastily issued. Khorata panicky byagaha kam khalmovete.
- Status:Danger from high-temperature veche premina. The authorities cancel the warning for three hours in advance.
- Vtorichni coward:Register sa over 30 secondary coward. Nai-silniyat from tyakh be with magnitudes 6.1.