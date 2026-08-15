Drone strike in Dnipropetrovsk region: baby killed

The Russian occupation army carried out a devastating strike with drones in Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of August 15, 2026. A three-month-old baby was killed in the attack, and 11 people were seriously injured. The news was officially reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration (OVA) Alexander Gandzha on his official Telegram channel.

Details of the enemy attack on Marganets

The attack was carried out in the early hours of Saturday with combat drones. The enemy aircraft directly hit a multi-storey residential building in the city of Marganets. The three-month-old baby boy died on the spot as a result of the destruction and the blast wave.

Of the eleven injured civilians, seven are hospitalized in critical condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives. Among the injured are two more children - a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, who received serious injuries.

Authorities' response and rescue operations

Emergency teams and rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were immediately sent to the scene of the incident. The clearing of debris in the affected building continues. Local authorities emphasize that the strikes were aimed entirely at civilian infrastructure and civilians.

More information about the development of the situation in Ukraine and the official statements of the local administration can be found in the reports of Ukrainska Pravda (pravda.com.ua) and UNN News Agency (www.unn.ua), which were the first to report details from the scene of the tragedy.