US prepares economic blockade of Iran, NASA rushes to the Moon

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the new space race have become major highlights on the global agenda.

The US has announced an unprecedented plan for complete “economic isolation“ of Iran, aiming to force the country to capitulate after nearly six months of intense conflict. Almost simultaneously, NASA head Jared Isaacian confirmed the acceleration of the “Artemis“ lunar program, demonstrating American leadership in space.

Unprecedented economic blow against Tehran

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant announced that Washington would launch measures against Iran that are “never seen in the history of economic isolation”. According to information from Newsmax television (newsmax.com), the new strategy is a double blow. It combines additional financial restrictions with a permanent naval blockade of Iranian ports in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian economy is already suffering from massive inflation and blocked oil exports. However, Tehran refuses to give in and insists on lifting sanctions before the full opening of the waterway, through which one-fifth of the world's oil flows. According to Bloomberg (bloomberg.com), the US is seeking to reduce Iranian exports to just 100,000 barrels per day. The goal is to completely dry up the financial flows for the regime's military program.

NASA forces a return to the Moon

Against the backdrop of terrestrial conflicts, the United States is rushing to strengthen its positions in space. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacian expressed full confidence that the Artemis III mission will be launched as planned. According to his statement, quoted by Spaceflight Now (spaceflightnow.com), the agency is moving to a new, more aggressive schedule for flights with the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule, similar to the pace of the Apollo program in the 1960s.

The new architecture provides for standardizing the rocket configuration and adding an intermediate test mission in low-Earth orbit to reduce technological risks before the landing of people on the Moon, planned for Artemis IV. Funding for the accelerated program is provided by an additional $ 10 billion allocated by the US Congress.

The two events emphasize Washington's categorical strategy of simultaneously exerting maximum pressure on Earth and accelerating technological dominance in space.