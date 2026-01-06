Paris, London and Kiev signed a joint declaration of intent for the future deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine

The leaders of France, Britain and Ukraine signed a joint declaration of intent for the future deployment of multinational forces as security guarantees for Kiev, as soon as a ceasefire is agreed, Reuters reported.

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron said that these security guarantees ensure that Ukraine will not be forced to capitulate and that any peace agreement will not be violated in the future.

"Coalition of the Willing" has made further progress on security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to those within NATO, during the meeting of Kiev's allies in Paris, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said today.

According to her, today's meeting was constructive and showed a high degree of coordination of positions between Ukraine, the United States, Europe and other partners on measures aimed at guaranteeing a lasting and just peace.

"We will help with civilian and military missions of the European Union on the ground. "Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position - before, during and after the ceasefire," said European Council President Antonio Costa after the meeting.

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukraine is ready for compromise, or at least talks about being ready for compromise.

He added that coalition partners do not expect Poland to send troops to Ukraine.

Tusk noted that the unity between Europe and the United States regarding the war in Ukraine was also evident at the meeting in Paris.

"The Spanish government will propose opening the door to deploying Spanish troops in Ukraine," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, adding that he would discuss such an option with the country's main political parties.