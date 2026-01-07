Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox believers on Christmas, and a telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

„I heartily congratulate you on the Nativity of Christ.“

President Vladimir Putin attended the Christmas service.

He emphasized that the Russian Orthodox Church has made a special contribution to the unification of the people of the country.

„With a feeling of deep satisfaction, I note the enormous, truly unique contribution of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations to the unity of society, the preservation of our rich historical and cultural heritage, and the patriotic, spiritual and moral education of youth.“





At the same time, religious organizations support both the participants in the special military operation and the veterans, the head of state added.

„Religious organizations devote tireless attention to acts of mercy and charity, take care of those in need, support the participants and veterans of the special military operation and do a lot to harmonize interreligious and interethnic dialogue in our country. Such important and much-needed work deserves the most sincere recognition.

According to the Kremlin, the president attended the Christmas service at the church of “Great Martyr George the Victorious“ in the Moscow region, together with servicemen and their families. He also congratulated those present on the holiday.

„I would first like to address the youngest audience at today's service. I want to say that you can rightly be proud of your fathers, your mothers, just as in our country, in Russia, we have always been proud of our soldiers.“

The Russian leader said that God is often called a savior, "because that is why he came to earth".

„Here are the soldiers, the soldiers of Russia, who always, as if by God's order, fulfill exactly this mission – to defend the Fatherland and its people, to save the Motherland and its people.“

Putin expressed confidence that representatives of other faiths share the joy of Christmas with the Orthodox.

„Just as we rejoice with them when they celebrate their holidays. And just as we all rejoice together in our shared victories, because, as we know, victory is always one for all."

"I congratulate you on the birth of Christ and wish you a Happy New Year. I always wish you good luck and your Guardian Angel. Thank you for your service to the Fatherland. Happy holidays."