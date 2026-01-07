Michael Reagan, the son of the 40th US President Ronald Reagan, has died at the age of 80 in Los Angeles. His family announced his death to ABC News.

According to his family, Michael Reagan died on Sunday, January 4, surrounded by his family. The family noted that he was a loving husband, father and grandfather and stressed their deep sorrow at his loss.

According to the „Young America“ Foundation, Reagan died after a long battle with cancer.

Michael Reagan is one of the former president's five children. Ronald Reagan and his first wife, actress Jane Wyman, adopted the boy shortly after his birth on March 18, 1945. The marriage also produced daughters Maureen Reagan, who died in 2001, and Christine Reagan, who died in infancy. Ronald Reagan had two other children, Patti Davis and Ron Reagan, from his second marriage to Nancy Reagan.

Michael gained recognition as a conservative political commentator, radio host, author, and public speaker. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Foundation and Institute have called him a "steadfast guardian" of the of his father's legacy.

Fred Ryan, chairman of the foundation's board, said Michael Reagan built his life on the convictions, sense of duty and devotion to the values that defined the elder Reagan's presidency, using his public life to advocate for freedom and personal responsibility. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker noted that Reagan Jr. inspired many, calling on a new generation to uphold the principles he stood for throughout his public life.

Michael Reagan leaves behind his wife, Colleen, two children, Ashley and Cameron, and grandchildren.