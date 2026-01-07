Belgium to send air force and infantry to Ukraine

If a peace agreement is reached, Belgium will send naval and air forces, as well as representatives of the infantry, to Ukraine, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever announced after yesterday's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, quoted by local media, BTA reported.

He specified that regarding the infantry, it is mainly planned to send instructors to train Ukrainian troops on the spot. According to him, the US seems to support the plan to achieve "acceptable peace". De Wever commented that without Washington's support, the deployment of international forces in Ukraine would be impossible.

The Belgian Prime Minister acknowledges that the US authorities are prone to frequently changing their minds, but the agreements reached last night are enshrined in a document. De Wever noted that the ongoing talks were making progress, especially in terms of preserving the transatlantic relationship and overcoming possible divisions.

US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier that the US and Ukraine's allies from the Coalition of the Willing had made significant progress on key issues related to the country's security and economic recovery, it became clear after the meeting in Paris, Reuters reported.

During the talks, "significant progress was made on several critical areas" he added, including on the framework for bilateral security guarantees and the so-called "prosperity plan" for Ukraine. The statement was made in a post by Witkoff on the social network "Ex" after the allies' meeting in Paris.

"We agree with the Coalition that lasting security guarantees and robust commitments to prosperity are essential for sustainable peace in Ukraine, and we will continue to work together in this direction," wrote Witkoff.