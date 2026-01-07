Budanov: There are already concrete results from the talks in Paris

Kyrylo Budanov, the new chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that there are already "concrete results" from yesterday's talks in Paris between Kiev and its allies on achieving peace and guarantees for Ukraine's security, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"Ukrainian national interests will be protected," Budanov wrote on "Telegram", without disclosing what progress had been made. "Not all information can be made public," he noted.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said its drone had hit an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region overnight, Reuters added.

Russia, for its part, said it had carried out air and artillery strikes on Ukrainian bases for long-range drones, ammunition depots, military equipment and military units.