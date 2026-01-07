Ukraine and Europe discussed what the future security system will look like

A summit of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris yesterday with the participation of heads of state and government and key international institutions, during which the participants discussed the parameters of security guarantees for Kiev, Ukraine's role in the architecture of the future peaceful security system and the contribution of partners to deterring a new invasion, summarized in his "Telegram" channel the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

"We discussed in detail the parameters of security guarantees, Ukraine's role in the architecture of the future peaceful security system and the contribution of partners to deterring a new invasion. We have reached a common understanding of the key elements: deterrence forces, effective monitoring and support for the Ukrainian army as the basis of the entire security system," Umerov noted.

According to him, important documents were signed after the meeting: a joint declaration of all countries of the coalition of the willing, entitled "On reliable security guarantees for achieving sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine", as well as a trilateral declaration between Ukraine, France and Great Britain, which sets out the intentions to deploy multinational forces after the ceasefire, create a coordination center for this purpose and establish monitoring mechanisms with a key role for the United States and the participation of European partners.

"The meeting demonstrates the readiness to move from political statements to practical solutions. Russia must also take concrete steps to achieve peace. "The work in Paris continues, with a series of meetings and consultations ahead," Umerov added.

He noted that the process includes the 27 member states of the European Union, partners from the Asia-Pacific region, and NATO is represented by its Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Supreme Commander of the Alliance's forces in Europe, General Alexis Grinkevich.