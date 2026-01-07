The fighting between Ukraine and Russia continues today despite the ongoing international efforts to achieve peace, DPA reported, BTA reported.

A civilian was killed in Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the head of the military administration of the region of the same name, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on the social network “Telegram“. The Russian military has been bombing the city center since early morning.

The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro Boris Filatov reported seven casualties after Russian attacks. He accused Russian forces of shelling residential buildings and educational institutions in the city.

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a man had been killed when a Ukrainian drone exploded in the Russian border village of Gruskoye.

Russia has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for almost four years. As part of its defensive efforts, Ukraine has also attacked targets in Russia, saying it is mainly targeting Russia's oil and gas industry, which Moscow uses to finance its military machine, DPA noted.