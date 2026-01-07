Special relationship! Keir Starmer: Choosing between NATO and the United States would be a strategic mistake

Choosing between NATO and the United States would be a "strategic mistake", British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons.

He made the remarks after being criticized for failing to condemn the US operation in Venezuela.

Starmer praised NATO as "the most effective and important military alliance the world has ever known".

He also confirmed that the plan to send British troops to Ukraine after the war would be voted on in the House of Commons. According to him, yesterday's meeting of the coalition of the willing in Paris had brought "real progress" in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine.