Donald Trump mocked Emmanuel Macron: I threatened him with high tariffs and he raised drug prices

Donald Trump continues to use aggressive "diplomacy", mocking French President Emmanuel Macron, claiming that he used tariff threats to force the French leader to increase the prices of prescription drugs, CNBC reported.

The US president said that he asked Macron to raise fees for prescription drugs because Americans pay 14 times more than French consumers. He stressed that the French head of state initially refused.

Trump gave the French president an ultimatum to agree to the US demands or face a staggering 25% tariff on all French products, including champagne and wine. He said this made Macron change his mind and agree.

Trump noted that Macron told him that he would increase the prices of prescription drugs by 200% or by as much as necessary to please him. However, Macron asked him not to make this public.

The US president noted that by agreeing to his demand, France increased the prices of drugs from $10 to $30, while prices in the US fell.