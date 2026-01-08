Zelensky said that the document on security guarantees is ready to be finalized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that the document on bilateral security guarantees between Kiev and Washington is "essentially ready" to be finalized with his American counterpart Donald Trump, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

The Ukrainian leader said that at yesterday's meetings between representatives of the two countries in Paris, "put issues" were discussed within the framework of comprehensive discussions to stop the war in Ukraine.

"We understand that the American side will contact Russia and expect an answer whether the aggressor is really ready to end the war," Zelensky wrote in "Ex".

Russia warned today that any troops sent to Ukraine by the "Coalition of the Willing" would be considered by Moscow as a legitimate military target, Reuters reported, citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The agency notes that the statement comes just days after Britain and France announced plans to deploy a multinational peacekeeping force in Ukraine as soon as a possible ceasefire comes into force.