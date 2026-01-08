Macron accused the US of abandoning its allies

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused the United States of turning its back on its partners, citing its trade agreements and security policies, DPA reported, BTA reported.

“The United States is an established power, but it is progressively withdrawing from some of its allies and breaking away from the international rules it promoted until recently“, Macron told ambassadors in Paris.

According to him, the great powers are tempted to divide the world.

In his speech, Macron explicitly mentioned China and Russia and warned that all areas for clarification and continued cooperation on issues of mutual interest are weakening.

“There is a risk that our Europe will be weakened“, he said, pointing out that it “could become the last place where we continue to remember the rules of the game that others no longer comply“.