Syria's Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire in three neighborhoods of the northern city of Aleppo on Monday morning, which could halt fresh fighting between government troops and Kurdish fighters, Reuters reported.

Fierce fighting continued overnight as rescue teams struggled to put out fires sparked by shelling before the Defense Ministry said it would give armed groups six hours to leave the disputed areas.

The deadly standoff between Damascus and Kurdish authorities, who resist integration into the central government, is a major challenge for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has vowed to unify the country after 14 years of civil war. war.

"A ceasefire will come into effect in the vicinity of the Sheikh Maqsud, Ashrafiya and Bani Zayd neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo, effective from 03:00 midnight", the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Armed groups in the neighborhoods are asked to leave the area from 03:00 midnight. The deadline expires at 09:00 on Friday."

Earlier, columns of smoke rose above the city's skyline at dusk and artillery fire could be heard across Aleppo as Kurdish fighters tried to repel the advance of troops and hold onto neighborhoods under their control.

The fighting that erupted on Tuesday has driven more than 140,000 people from their homes and killed at least seven civilians, Syrian authorities say.

Yesterday, the Syrian army gave residents the opportunity to evacuate neighborhoods controlled by Kurdish forces in Aleppo before launching new strikes on them. It published more than seven maps marking the areas it said would be attacked and announced a curfew in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods from 3 p.m.

Kurdish forces, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Asayish, or internal security forces, said they had repelled attacks by Syrian troops.

On Thursday, the United States called for an end to clashes between government troops and Kurdish fighters in Aleppo, saying it was seriously concerned about the situation.