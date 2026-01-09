Russia launches unprecedented Oreshnik missile strike in Ukraine in response to Putin attack

Russia has launched an Oreshnik ballistic missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine. The Russian armed forces have confirmed that they have carried out a massive strike in the Lviv region, including the Oreshnik, TASS news agency reported.

The authorities in Lviv have announced that this is an unprecedented strike, because for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched an Oreshnik ballistic missile strike on Lviv, traveling at a speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour.

Moscow said the strike was a response to Kiev's December attack on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. There is no evidence that Ukraine is attacked the residence of the Russian president – as alleged by Russian services.

A series of explosions were heard in Lviv. Authorities reported that a critical infrastructure facility was hit.

The Western Command of the Ukrainian Air Force said that on January 8 at 23:47, Russian forces struck infrastructure facilities in Lviv with a ballistic missile. “The air target was moving at approximately 13,000 kilometers per hour along a ballistic trajectory“, the statement said. The type of missile will be determined after examining all its components.