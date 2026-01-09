Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian strike last night with the "Oreshnik" missile was "demonstratively" close to Ukraine's EU border, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In his address, Zelensky pointed out that the medium-range ballistic missile poses a threat to countries such as Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Earlier today, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirmed that Russia had launched a strike against the Lviv region in western Ukraine with an "Oreshnik" missile. The SSU said in a statement that it had located the debris in the Lviv region, bordering Poland, a member of the European Union and NATO.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun consultations to establish a temporary ceasefire zone near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after military action damaged one of the two high-voltage power lines, Reuters reported, citing a statement by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Grossi said the IAEA was in contact with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities to ensure safety during any necessary repair work and to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident amid increased military activity near the site.