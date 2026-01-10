Trump: No one in history deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than me. Obama still wonders why he got it

US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with the heads of major oil companies at the White House that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for resolving "every one of his eight military conflicts".

„I can't think of anyone in history who deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than me. And I don't want to brag, but no one else has ever stopped a war. Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize. And he didn't even know why. And he still doesn't know," the American leader said.

“Look, whether people like Trump or not: I ended eight wars, major wars“, he added.

“I mean, you should get a Nobel Peace Prize for every war you ended. And those were major wars“, the US head of state explained.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he considers himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, as he has been directly involved in ending eight regional wars and conflicts. The updated US National Security Strategy notes that the conflicts in question include those between Cambodia and Thailand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The document also notes that Trump's involvement contributed to the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the reduction of tensions around Kosovo.

However, on October 10, 2025, the Nobel Committee announced the award to former Venezuelan opposition member of parliament Maria Corina Machado.