Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that he is going to Washington to stop a world war.

„To stop a world war“, the Colombian leader said in an interview with the American television channel CBS, answering a question whether his upcoming trip to the White House is related to his desire to stop the war in Latin America.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he would soon meet with Petro at the White House.

Petro earlier said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper País that Trump had informed him in a personal telephone conversation about his intention to conduct a military operation against Colombia. According to Petro, after the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, he seriously feared that a similar scenario could be implemented against him.

After the attack on Venezuela, Trump called Colombia a “very sick country”, accused Petro of producing and selling cocaine to the United States and raised the question of the possibility of a similar military operation against Bogota.