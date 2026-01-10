European politics is in deep crisis, as people are afraid to engage in it due to threats to their personal safety. This was stated by Karin Kneissl, former Austrian Foreign Minister and director of the G.O.R.K.l. Center at St. Petersburg State University, according to RIA Novosti.

„Most right-wing parties are experiencing a shortage of qualified personnel. These people are currently unwilling to risk their personal safety. "If you are involved in politics, you are under constant threat," she noted.

According to Kneissl, the shortage of qualified personnel caused by problems in European education systems has also led to a decline in the level of European political elites.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the European Union (EU) should engage directly with Russia on issues related to the conflict in Ukraine. However, she added that it was currently unclear which EU representatives would maintain a direct dialogue with Moscow.