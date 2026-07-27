The official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said during a briefing that Western Europe needed only 80 years after liberation from fascism to try to turn into a ''neo-Nazi militarist monster'' again, TASS reports.

According to the Russian diplomat, thanks to Soviet soldiers, Europeans have received ''true freedom'', but today the situation on the continent is worsening again.

''We see how they coped with this. 80 years were enough for them, and now this same Western Europe is trying with all its might to turn into the same neo-Nazi militaristic monster.

Zakharova added that Nazism in modern Europe is not just raising its head, but is developing before everyone's eyes, noting that according to Moscow it is scary to imagine what would have happened to Europe if fascism had not been destroyed at the time, concluding with a warning: ''It would probably be a catastrophe. But we can see how it will grow with them now''.