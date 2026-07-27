The Kremlin reacted to the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia plans to involve another 30,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine. The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to confirm or deny this information, Interfax reported, quoted by Focus.

''I don't think it's necessary to comment. It is not Zelensky's business to discuss our plans,'' Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Moscow's reaction comes after Russia officially acknowledged the participation of North Korean servicemen in the fighting in the Kursk region in April 2025, citing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the two countries.

On July 25, the Ukrainian president said that Russia was preparing to involve another 30,000 soldiers from the DPRK in the war in Ukraine. According to him, preparations for their reception have been underway in the Voronezh region since June. The head of state also announced that North Korea was preparing to transfer new ballistic missile installations to Russia.