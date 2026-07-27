The Paradox of the First 90 Days: Why New Electric Vehicle Owners Like Their Cars More Than New Internal Combustion Engi

Debates surrounding the adoption of electric mobility have traditionally focused on the high initial cost, charging infrastructure, and barriers to long-distance travel. However, behavioral analysis of actual buyers paints a radically different picture. The results of J.D. Power’s authoritative annual APEAL study, which measures emotional attachment and everyday satisfaction with new cars during the first three months of ownership, show that electric vehicles outperform their internal combustion alternatives on almost every major metric.

The main driver for the high ratings lies in the driving experience itself and the performance of the powertrain. In this specific category, electric models achieved a lead of 109 points on a 1,000-point scale over their petrol and diesel rivals. Consumers cited instant torque, linear acceleration without shifting gears and the complete absence of vibrations and noise in the cabin as key comfort factors. The overall preference index for battery-powered cars jumped 22 points in one year – an achievement not seen for any other type of drive.

The APEAL study methodology goes beyond simple defect counts or technical parameters, analyzing 37 individual components of everyday life – from seat ergonomics and interior design to passive noise insulation and road behavior. The sample includes 78,514 owners of vehicles from the 2026 model year. Although the survey captures initial impressions after 90 days behind the wheel, the data collected also coincides with CDK market analyses, according to which 90% of electric vehicle owners intend to go back to battery power for their next purchase.

While in the US this satisfaction is fueled by the rapidly developing network of fast charging stations and competitive prices, in Europe and in Bulgaria in particular the consumer experience encounters slightly different realities. On the Old Continent, high fuel prices and tightening environmental zones in large cities further strengthen the economic benefits of electric propulsion. In our country, however, the gap between the excellent experience behind the wheel and the everyday challenges remains more tangible. Bulgarian electric vehicle owners enjoy the same quietness, dynamics and low costs for urban mobility, but are forced to rely primarily on home charging due to the still unevenly distributed fast charging infrastructure in rural regions.