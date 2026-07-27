Businessman Vladimir Yankov found dead in Bankya

56-year-old businessman Vladimir Tomov Yankov was found dead after a mysterious fire in his house in the town of Bankya. The tragic incident took place in the early hours of July 27, sources from the investigation initially reported to „24 hours“ .

Chronology of the Bankya incident

Early warning: The fire department received a report of a fire on a private property in the Sofia Municipality on Monday morning.

The fire department received a report of a fire on a private property in the Sofia Municipality on Monday morning. A gruesome find: While controlling the fire in one of the rooms, firefighters came across the heavily charred body of the owner.

While controlling the fire in one of the rooms, firefighters came across the heavily charred body of the owner. A cordoned off area: The scene of the incident remains blocked by police cordons hours after the flames were extinguished.

Versions of the investigation

The police and the prosecutor's office are working on all possible hypotheses, with the main lead leading to intentional crime. According to information from paragraf.bg, forensic experts are conducting large-scale inspections to collect evidence of a possible murder and subsequent deliberate arson in order to cover up the tracks. Active interrogations are currently underway of neighbors and eyewitnesses who may have noticed suspicious persons around the house.

Who is Vladimir Yankov?

Stable business: Yankov is an extremely popular name in the food trade sector.

Yankov is an extremely popular name in the food trade sector. Business connections: His companies hold a significant market share in the large-scale import of coffee, tea and vending equipment directly from Italy.

His companies hold a significant market share in the large-scale import of coffee, tea and vending equipment directly from Italy. Clean past: Public sources cited by stolica.bg confirm that the 56-year-old entrepreneur has never been in the criminal record, has no registered conflicts or lawsuits.

Official information from BTA confirms that the forensic medical examination has yet to determine whether the death occurred as a result of smoke inhalation or whether the businessman died before the fire broke out.