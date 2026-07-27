The leader of the Hungarian TISA party and Prime Minister of Hungary, Peter Magyar, stated in parliament before the start of the session that the Fidesz party "has no chance of being fixed", the Hungarian news agency MTI reported, quoted by BTA.

In his speech, he commented on the traditional speech of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Romanian resort of Băile Tuşnad, stating that it had turned into a "farce and a boring performance", filled not with constructive ideas, but with "increasingly confused political delusions".

According to him, Orban, whom he called "a politically failed prime minister", used his speech to explain his own defeat and to look for a way out back to power, relying on Hungary's economic failure.

Magyar also criticized Orbán's alleged desire to plunge the country into economic difficulties. "Is it acceptable for a Hungarian politician to hope that inflation will rise again, as it did during his failed rule?", he asked. According to Magyar, it is unacceptable for a political leader to see the suffering of Hungarian families or the decline of his own country as an opportunity to return to power.

"What political community would tolerate a leader who has already failed?", he added, before addressing the Fidesz deputies with the words: "What you and your cowardly leader have done is a disgrace, a disgrace, a disgrace."