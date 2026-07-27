Donald Trump: War continues if talks fail! I will ask Putin about Russian satellites over Iran

US President Donald Trump said he is ready for military action if talks with Iran fail, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In front of the publication “Axios“ Trump said that “Washington is having very deep talks with Iran“ and warned that he is ready to take strong military action if diplomacy fails.

Asked how much time he would like to leave for the talks, Trump said: “Not much. "It's either going to happen quickly or it's not going to happen at all," he said.

US President Donald Trump said he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin whether Russian satellites were helping Tehran launch strikes in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

"I'll ask Putin about that. We'll find out," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled to a rally in Michigan.

Trump also said the US was having "good talks" with with Iran “right now“.

“There is a high probability that something will happen“, Trump said regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran.

US President Donald Trump said that Moroccan authorities have decided to name a 1,055-kilometer highway in Western Sahara after him, which seems to be a sign of gratitude for the fact that in 2020 he recognized the kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed territory, Bloomberg reported.

The president published a video on his social network Truth Social, showing a vast desert landscape and sections of the highway connecting the cities of Dakhla and Tiznit, the construction of which cost about $ 1 billion.

The “President Trump“ highway, the American leader wrote in a text accompanying the video, adding that this is one of the longest highways in Africa. According to him, the highway stretches along 7% of the continent's Atlantic coast and will be part of a wider network connecting West Africa through Morocco to the southern shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

“Thank you to the deeply respected Mohammed VI, King of Morocco - this is a great honor!“, Trump also wrote in his post. “I look forward to one day driving this great highway from end to end, hopefully soon“, the American president added.

Western Sahara is rich in minerals and its area is approximately the same as that of Great Britain.

Morocco annexed parts of the desert territory after Spain withdrew from it in 1975 and has since controlled significant parts of it. Sporadic clashes continue between Moroccan forces and the Algerian-backed “Polisario Front“.

Trump recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara as part of a deal that restored diplomatic relations with Israel. France and Spain later followed the U.S. lead, sparking a development boom in the region. A $1.3 billion deep-sea port complex was built, tourist resorts and green energy facilities were built. Hollywood director Christopher Nolan last year filmed parts of the film “The Odyssey“ in the vicinity of Dakhla, which provoked the anger of the “Polisario Front“.

“Your Majesty King Mohammed VI, under your visionary leadership and thanks to the historic courage of President Donald J. Trump, Moroccan Sahara has entered a new era in its pursuit of peace, dialogue and prosperity“, says the video, which also includes archive footage of the meeting between the two leaders.