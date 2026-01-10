Iranian doctor claims authorities killed dozens, including children, in Neyshabur

An Iranian doctor in the northeastern city of Neyshabur told CNN in an audio message that Iranian authorities used “military rifles“ to kill “at least 30 people“ there yesterday.

“There were children among them,“ the doctor said. “A 5-year-old child was shot while in his mother's arms.

The doctor added that the attacks left many injured and that authorities shot at pedestrians and bystanders.

CNN could not independently confirm the death toll it provided. A US-based human rights group has reported at least 65 deaths in protests over the past 13 days, although CNN has not been able to independently confirm this figure.