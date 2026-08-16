The world of technology, global geopolitics and US justice have been rocked by three major revelations in the last few hours.

Reports from leading global media outlets reveal how misjudgments in the artificial intelligence (AI) market are costing tech titans tens of billions, while leaked court documents and diplomatic analyses reveal deep flaws in US institutions.

The Collapse of Larry Ellison: How Doubts About OpenAI Wiped Out $100 Billion

The founder and chairman of software giant Oracle Larry Ellison has suffered an unprecedented financial blow, losing over $100 billion of his net worth, the authoritative business magazine Forbes reports (source: forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2026/08/15/how-larry-ellison-dropped-from-worlds-2nd-richest-to-no-8-in-just-2-months/). Just two months ago, Ellison was the second richest person in the world, riding the AI boom.

The major collapse, however, was triggered by growing investor doubts about OpenAI's financial sustainability and Oracle's own huge capital expenditures. The market reacted sharply to reports that OpenAI may not be able to meet its long-term computing power commitments if revenue growth slows. With more than half of Oracle's remaining executive obligations tied to OpenAI, the company's shares fell by nearly 40% from its peak in June, dragging down Ellison's wealth to eighth place in the global ranking.

Diplomatic blunder: the US made a “gift to China“ in Asia

On the geopolitical scene, the US administration is under heavy criticism for its strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. An analysis by the influential newspaper The New York Times (source: nytimes.com/2026/08/15/us/politics/china-expansion-asia-trump-iran.html) warns that Washington's current focus on the conflict in the Middle East and Iran leaves Asian allies vulnerable.

Experts define this behavior as a “strategic gift to Beijing“. While the US diverts resources and attention, China is actively expanding its influence in the South China Sea and increasing economic pressure over countries like the Philippines and Vietnam. America's allies in Asia are already openly questioning whether Washington has the capacity to protect them in the event of a military clash, forcing them to seek alternative partnerships and balance their relations with Beijing.

The “Epstein“ Scandal: FBI Ignored Hugh Hefner's Calls

A huge institutional scandal has also erupted in the United States related to the investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The New York Post (source: nypost.com/2026/08/14/us-news/hugh-hefner-tipped-fbi-about-epstein-after-playmate-trafficked/) revealed details from a newly corrected court case, according to which the creator of the Playboy empire Hugh Hefner personally warned the FBI about Epstein's crimes as early as 2005.

According to the documents, then-Playboy model Audra Christiansen told Hefner that she had been trafficked and sexually assaulted by the billionaire. She asked the media mogul to contact authorities, believing that his influence would force the FBI to take action. Hefner called federal agents repeatedly, but the bureau ignored his calls for 15 years, failing to investigate this particular report until late 2020. The victims' lawyers say this is further evidence of an institutional umbrella over Epstein.