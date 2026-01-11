The US military carried out numerous strikes in Syria on Islamic State cells

The US military announced last night that it had carried out numerous strikes in Syria on cells of the terrorist organization "Islamic State", Reuters reported.



""Today's strikes were carried out throughout Syria," said a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on the social platform "Ex".



It added that the attacks were carried out in the early afternoon Eastern US time. DPA specifies that it is about 18:30 Central European Time (19:30 Bulgarian Time).



According to the TV channel "Al Arabiya", quoted by TASS, the attacks also involved fighter jets from the Jordanian Air Force.



The statement does not mention whether there were any casualties in the strikes, Reuters notes. The Pentagon did not want to give the world agency more details, and the State Department has not responded to its inquiry on the case at this stage.



The attacks are part of the operation that Washington launched after a December 13 attack on American citizens in Syria, Reuters points out.



Two US military personnel were killed in it. A civilian interpreter was also killed.



In recent months, the US-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes and ground operations in Syria against suspected members of the "Islamic State".



About 1,000 US troops are still on Syrian territory.

The last fighters of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have left the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, Syrian state TV "Ikhbariya" announced today, quoted by Reuters.





SDF leader Mazloum Abdi said an agreement had been reached for a ceasefire with government forces and for the complete evacuation of besieged civilians and fighters from the Aleppo neighborhoods of "Ashrafieh" and "Sheikh Maqsood" in the northeast of the country.



The Syrian authorities announced yesterday that they had established control over "Sheikh Maqsood" and were transferring some of their fighters in this neighborhood to the Kurdish regions in the east, Agence France-Presse reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone last night with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the American publication "Axios" reported, quoted by Reuters.



The two discussed the protests in Iran along with the situations in the Gaza Strip and in Syria, Reuters reports.



The world agency refers to information by "Axios" reporter Barak Ravid, distributed in a post on the social platform "Ax".