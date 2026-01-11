Man dies in Hong Kong skyscraper fire

One person has died, another is in critical condition and more than 300 people have been evacuated after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Hong Kong. According to the South China Morning Post, the fire broke out overnight in the Yoho Town apartment complex in the so-called New Territories in the northwest of the city.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire may have been an electrical fire. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames by morning. After inspecting the apartment where the fire started, they found a man and a woman unconscious. The 56-year-old man died on the way to the hospital, and the 54-year-old woman is in a coma. Firefighters evacuated 320 residents from the building.

This is the second fatal fire in a high-rise building in Hong Kong in recent times. On January 4, a fire in the Mei Yu House high-rise building killed one person, injured eight, and forced the evacuation of approximately 270 residents.

Hong Kong authorities are focusing on extinguishing fires after a massive fire broke out on November 26, 2025, in the Wang Fuk Court complex in the so-called New Territories. The fire was extinguished by November 28. According to the latest reports, at least 161 people have died. Authorities are conducting DNA tests on the remains and the death toll could rise.

The fire spread through construction nets and bamboo scaffolding installed on the buildings for cosmetic repairs. Seven buildings in the complex burned down, while one high-rise building was largely undamaged. Approximately 5,000 people were left homeless. Authorities suspect that the renovations were carried out in violation of fire safety regulations. This fire is the deadliest residential fire in the history of the metropolis.