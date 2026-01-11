In Voronezh, teenagers beat up a half-naked man and threw him out into the cold

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case for the beating of a 30-year-old resident of Voronezh. This was reported by the Baza publication on its Telegram channel.

According to a source, a group of teenagers in a local housing complex got into a conflict with a man, then beat him up and threw him out into the cold half-naked. Before that, the young people kicked down the door of the building to get into a party in one of the apartments.

Judging by the video surveillance footage, the man got into the elevator with one of the teenagers, after which they began to beat him. After some time, the victim was returned to the first floor, his clothes were taken off, his jeans were torn and he was pushed into the street. The temperature in the city was around 0 degrees Celsius.

The victim later reported the incident to the police. It is reported that the attackers have been identified. The Investigative Committee for the Voronezh Region has opened a criminal case.

It was previously reported that a crowd of Russian teenagers surrounded and beat a second-grader in Novosibirsk.