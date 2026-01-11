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Britain wants to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine

Britain wants to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine

Its range should be up to 300 miles and will be equipped with 200-kilogram warheads

Jan 11, 2026 18:53 330

Britain wants to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

The UK plans to develop a new Nightfall ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 miles for Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.

The Nightfall will be equipped with 200-kilogram warheads. As the newspaper notes, the UK Ministry of Defense has approached several companies to develop and supply three test missiles under a contract worth 9 million British pounds.

During a working visit to Kiev on January 9, the UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced a decision to spend approximately 200 million British pounds to prepare British troops for deployment in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.