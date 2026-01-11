Britain wants to develop new ballistic missile for Ukraine

The UK plans to develop a new Nightfall ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 miles for Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.

The Nightfall will be equipped with 200-kilogram warheads. As the newspaper notes, the UK Ministry of Defense has approached several companies to develop and supply three test missiles under a contract worth 9 million British pounds.

During a working visit to Kiev on January 9, the UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced a decision to spend approximately 200 million British pounds to prepare British troops for deployment in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.