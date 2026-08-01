Is the most powerful wave of US strikes against Iran expected?

US President Donald Trump is again threatening powerful military strikes on Iranian infrastructure. "We will act with firmness against this country", Trump said during a cabinet meeting.

And indeed, a number of media outlets are reporting that the US is on the verge of one of the largest waves of military strikes against Iran. They could begin as early as this weekend, CBS News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In all likelihood, Israel will also join the war. According to the “Wall Street Journal“ Trump has already given the order for new attacks, which will last for several days. However, the newspaper specifies that he could still change his mind at the last minute.

Threats also from Iran

Iran reacted to these statements and in turn threatened to retaliate against critical infrastructure sites in Israel and the Gulf states. As reported by the Iranian news agency “Tasnim“, citing sources in the security services, there was a comprehensive plan in this direction.

So far, the air defenses of the Persian Gulf states have managed to shoot down many of the Iranian ballistic missiles - however, recently there have been growing concerns that the stock of air defense missiles, especially for the “Patriot“ system, is running low. US stocks are also decreasing. If Iran succeeds in launching new attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Persian Gulf states, oil and gas prices on world markets are likely to continue to rise.

No final agreement yet

In mid-June, the US and Iran signed a framework agreement that was supposed to lead to the conclusion of a final peace agreement within 60 days. However, in mid-July, the US resumed attacks. In response, Iran again launched strikes on targets in the countries of the region.

ARD