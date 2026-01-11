Former CEO of Russian company Uralkali Vladislav Baumgertner has disappeared in Cyprus

The former CEO of the Russian company "Uralkali", one of the largest producers and exporters of potash fertilizers in the world, Vladislav Baumgertner has disappeared in Cyprus, local police reported.

Authorities have already launched an operation to search for the businessman.

„Police are seeking information that could help in the search for Vladislav Baumgertner, a Russian citizen who disappeared on January 7, 2026 from his home in Limassol“, said a statement from the Limassol Provincial Criminal Investigation Department.

„Uralkali“ is part of the “Uralkhem“ group. The company is developing the Verkhnekamsk deposit of potassium-magnesium salts in the Perm Territory, which is the second largest in the world in terms of ore reserves.

Production facilities are concentrated in the cities of Berezniki and Solikamsk. In June 2025, the company signed a large-scale contract for the supply of potassium to China until the end of 2025, continuing to be a key supplier to India and Brazil.

Despite the challenges of international sanctions against its owners, the company managed to adapt its logistics chains and financial operations. In 2025, its credit rating was confirmed at the ruA level with a stable forecast.

In 2024, the dispute with the Haas Formula 1 team was finally concluded after an arbitration court ruled to return part of the sponsorship funds to “Uralkali“.