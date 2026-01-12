Trump: Greenland will be ours, I will not give it to China and Russia

China or Russia could “take“ Greenland if the United States does not, US President Donald Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard his plane en route to Washington from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will, and I will not allow it,” he said. "One way or another, Greenland will be ours," the US leader added, adding that a deal to transfer control of the island to Washington "would be easier."

The White House leader believes that defending Greenland is a "bilateral effort."

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller recently questioned Denmark's right to control the island.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed a defense treaty, in addition to their obligations to NATO. Under the treaty, the United States pledged to defend the island from possible aggression.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting senior officials, discovered a suspicious object at Palm Beach International Airport.

“During a security screening at Palm Beach International Airport, the Secret Service discovered a suspicious object. An investigation has been initiated and the presidential motorcade route has been adjusted accordingly,“ White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said progress was being made in the peace process in Ukraine.

“I want to save lives. All I can do is stop this. And I believe we are making progress in that regard,“ he added.