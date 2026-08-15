Russia accelerates development of new weapons for war

Russia continues to expand its military-industrial capacity and is already working on a new generation of weapons and communications systems, as the war in Ukraine enters its next phase.

The latest data shows that Moscow is not only replenishing depleted stocks, but also increasing production of some types of missiles above previously planned volumes. In parallel, Russia is building its own satellite communications network, which should reduce its technological dependence on foreign systems.

Missile production is growing

According to information from Ukrainian military intelligence, cited by Reuters, Russia is exceeding its production plans for 2026 by approximately 10-20% for some missile systems, including the “Zircon“ and “Onyx“. These estimates cannot be independently verified, but they are consistent with the observed increase in Russian missile attacks in recent months.

The Ukrainian side estimates that Moscow has a significant stockpile of Iskander-M ballistic missiles, while continuing their serial production in parallel. Russia has also used supersonic and hypersonic weapons in massive strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

In one major attack in August alone, Ukrainian authorities reported the launch of 24 ballistic missiles, as well as Zircon missiles or “Onyx“, along with over 100 drones.

Russia is building its own answer to Starlink

One of the most important technological projects is the Russian Rassvet system, designed as its own low-orbit satellite communications network.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia already has 16 satellites from the program in orbit and plans to increase their number to 292 by 2027 and 924 by 2035.

The system does not yet provide a permanent connection, but Kiev warns that with a large enough satellite constellation, it could become a functional Russian analogue of Starlink.

This would have significant military significance. Satellite communications allow for drone control, coordination between units, and real-time data transmission in places where traditional communications systems are limited or jammed.

Experience from Ukraine feeds directly into new developments

The war has turned Ukraine into an environment for extremely rapid technological development. Both sides are constantly adapting drones, electronic warfare systems, missiles, and communication means to what works on the battlefield.

Russia is also increasingly using faster jet drones, which create an additional burden on Ukrainian air defenses. AP notes that in recent major attacks, Moscow has combined different types of missiles and drones precisely to make them more difficult to intercept.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said in July that new types of weapons were being developed and deployed for the navy, without providing details about all the systems. This is an official Russian statement and does not allow for an independent assessment of the actual level of readiness of specific developments.

North Korea remains an important factor

In parallel with its own production, Russia also receives military equipment from North Korea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in August that Russian forces are once again using North Korean ballistic missiles. Reuters previously reported that Ukrainian radars detected trajectories characteristic of KN-23 or KN-24 missiles in a strike near Krivoy Rog.

This shows that Moscow is combining increased domestic production with external supplies to maintain the pace of the missile campaign against Ukraine.

Ukraine is also accelerating its own production

However, the military technology race is two-sided. Ukraine has significantly increased its own production of drones and long-range weapons and is increasingly conducting strikes deep into Russian territory in 2026.

On August 15, Ukrainian forces attacked industrial infrastructure in the Samara region. Kiev said the Progress rocket and space center was among the targets, and the Ukrainian president indicated the use of domestically produced long-range missiles. Russia confirmed a massive attack and limited damage to industrial infrastructure, but details of the damage have not been independently verified.

Ukraine is also developing its own ballistic missile defense system in partnership with European companies. The project includes companies such as Thales, Leonardo, Eurosam and Saab.

The war is becoming a technology race

After more than four years of full-scale war, the conflict is increasingly determined by the ability of both sides to produce and adapt weapons faster than the enemy.

For Russia, the key areas are the mass production of missiles and drones, electronic warfare, satellite communications, and the development of new systems with greater range and speed. For Ukraine, the priority is to compensate for its smaller resources through technological solutions, long-range strikes, and European cooperation.

This means that even a possible reduction in the intensity of hostilities will not automatically end the arms race. The production capacities and technologies built up during the war are likely to determine the military balance in Europe even after the end of active hostilities.