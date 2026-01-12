Guterres called on Iran to exercise "maximum restraint" over bloody protests

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Iranian authorities to exercise "maximum restraint" amid the ongoing protests that are shaking the country, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“I am shocked by reports of violence and excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters, which has led to deaths and injuries in recent days“, Guterres wrote on the social network “Ex“.

He stressed that the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly must be fully respected and protected. The Secretary-General called on authorities to refrain from unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.

“I also call for steps to be taken to allow access to information in the country, including the restoration of communications,“ Guterres added.

Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that at least 544 people have been killed during the mass protests over the past 15 days. According to the organization, 483 of the victims were protesters and 47 were members of the military and law enforcement forces.

Among the dead are eight children, as well as five people who did not participate in the protests, and a prosecutor affiliated with the government.

HRANA warns that the real number of victims may be significantly higher, as communication with the outside world is severely limited due to the interruption of the internet connection and the blocking of telephone lines.