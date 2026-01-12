Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region has become hell for the Russian army, Ukrainian TV channel FREEDOM reported.

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy Russian occupiers in Gulyaipole, turning the city into a real hell for the invaders. Ukrainian forces have also released footage of wounded Russian soldiers taking their own lives.

The 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the ZSU, and in particular the "Black Swan" unit, is actively using drones to neutralize Russian attempts to break through the front. A drone video released by the Ukrainian side shows two wounded Russian soldiers committing suicide with their own weapons.

The Ukrainian military emphasizes that drones remain a key tool for deterring and attriting Russian troops.

Fighting continues both in the city itself and on its outskirts. According to Kiev, Russian forces are attacking Hulyaipole in waves, losing 250-300 soldiers per day. These data have not been confirmed by independent sources.

Gulyaipole remains a key defensive line, without which the Russians cannot advance towards Zaporozhye.

Russia's war in Ukraine has now lasted as long as the Soviet Union's war against Hitlerite Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the opposition Russian website “Medusa“ pointed out, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

Soviet dictator Stalin declared the beginning of the Great Patriotic War after the German invasion in 1941. “Medusa“ calculated that it took the Red Army 1,418 days to recover from the initial defeats suffered by the Wehrmacht, advance on Berlin and, together with the Allies, force Germany to surrender.

In contrast, after 1,418 days of war in Ukraine, the Russian army has been blocked “for years in the same villages and towns in Donbas“, the website says. Russia invaded the neighboring country almost four years ago and expected to capture the capital Kiev within a few days, DPA reports.

Moscow wanted to repeat the success of that time, Zelensky said in his evening video address. “They repeated the abuse of people, they repeated fascism, they repeated almost all the worst things that happened in the 20th century“, he said.

“But despite this, the Russians are trying to capture the same Donbas as they did almost four years ago. They want to lie again that they “took over” Kupyansk. This says a lot about the system that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has built, and about him personally,” Zelensky added.

He also said that Russian losses currently amount to at least 1,000 people killed per day. “In this way, Russia is actually paying just so that the war does not end. This is madness.” According to him, this “Russian madness” can only be stopped through joint efforts.

However, the comparison between the two wars is not entirely accurate, notes “Medusa”. A direct comparison of many indicators shows that the current war is existential only for Ukraine. Kiev manages to continue the war with the support of the West, while the Kremlin is either unable or unwilling to engage in an existential battle and is limited to only slightly stepping up its efforts, the site states.