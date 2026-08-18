Geopolitical tensions between the Russian Federation and European countries continue to escalate at an unprecedented rate.

Diplomatic pressure is giving way to open hybrid attacks, air incidents in the Baltics, and increased air defense measures. International analysts warn that the illusion of security on the Old Continent is about to collapse.

DNA Traces in Germany and Hostages in Kherson

German investigative services have found key evidence linking the recent drone incident at Leipzig airport and the cases of explosive shipments in Lithuania. According to information published by the media platform LRT, the DNA traces found on the explosive device match evidence from the arson attacks at DHL logistics centers in 2024. The investigation indicates that the operations were coordinated by the Russian GRU.

At the same time, the situation in the occupied territories remains critical. Local media and human rights organizations, including mipl.org.ua, report that Russia has turned hundreds of peaceful citizens from the Kherson region into real hostages. They are being deported en masse and imprisoned in pre-trial detention centers in Moscow without any formal charges being brought.

Iron Dome over Moscow and a collision in the sky

Due to the increasing number of strikes by Ukrainian drones, the Russian capital is building a third ring of defense. On specialized 35-meter metal towers around the city, anti-aircraft complexes "Pantsir-S1M", equipped with new compact "Gvozd" missiles for combating drones, were demonstrated. Details of the tactics were released by the military portal Militarnyi.

The tension also spilled over into international airspace. French Rafale C fighter jets, carrying out a NATO airspace policing mission (Baltic Air Policing), conducted an extraordinary interception over the Baltic Sea. The target turned out to be a specialized Tu-214PU aircraft – flying command center carrying the top leadership of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), confirmed by United24 Media.

The illusion of European security

The British authoritative publication The Telegraphhas come out with a sharp analysis, stating that Europe is in vain considering itself safe while Russia is "stuck" in Ukraine. The media outlet cites intelligence reports that Moscow is actively building new sites for jet drones along its borders, putting NATO countries within close range.

Meanwhile, French military correspondents and independent observers, quoted by The Diplomatic, draw attention to another aspect of the war – heavy losses among foreign volunteers and mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Despite the unofficial nature of their participation, the intensity of artillery and rocket attacks on positions leads to a serious number of casualties among the fighters of the French International Legion.