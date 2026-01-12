Thirty years after the end of compulsory military service! France has launched its campaign to recruit young people for

France today launched its campaign to recruit young people for voluntary military service, the creation of which was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron. The campaign was presented as a way to strengthen the relationship between the armed forces and citizens, as well as a way to deal with growing threats, Agence France-Presse reported.

Thirty years after the end of compulsory military service in France, President Macron's announcement of voluntary military service last November "is part of a long-term evolution towards a more hybrid model of the army," said Catherine Vautrin, Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs.

This year, the French armed forces hope to recruit 3,000 people, including 1,800 in the land forces, 600 in the air and space forces and 600 in the navy. Their number is expected to increase to 4,000 in 2027, to 10,000 in 2030, and to an ambitious 42,500 in 2035.

Young men of both sexes aged 18 to 25 can apply until April this year to be mobilised in September or November for a period of ten months. They will be able to do their military service entirely in mainland France or in one of its overseas territories.

This means that recruits will not be sent abroad, especially in the event of a "conflict" with the Russian army, which, according to the head of the general staff of the French forces, Fabien Mandon, may have for several years.

"Choosing military service means participating in the defense of your compatriots, of your country in an environment that, in everyone's opinion, has become insecure", Mandon pointed out during a rare press conference of its kind together with Minister Catherine Vautrin and the heads of the general staffs of the three branches of the armed forces (land, air and naval forces).

After undergoing a month of initial training, the recruits will join military units, where they will "contribute to strengthening the defense capabilities of our country", Mandon added.

"They will be trained to react in adverse situations, to act as an organized, cohesive and solidary group, where everyone, regardless of their social "...a place where a young volunteer, regardless of his or her background, personal experience, opinion, religion, grows up wearing the same uniform according to the principles of equality, fraternity and justice, and where merit is rewarded," he stressed.

The young volunteer will be selected according to his or her physical fitness, his or her motivation and "in accordance with the needs of the army," Minister Catherine Vautrin said. He will receive a gross salary of nearly 800 euros per month and will be provided with accommodation during his service.

The estimated total costs for voluntary military service, which cover salary, equipment, uniforms and accommodation, are worth 2.3 billion euros for the period between 2026 and 2030.

After the end of the ten-month military service, young people will be able to continue their higher education, become part of the operational reserve or join the active army, AFP notes.