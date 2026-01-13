Donald Trump to Iranians: Help is on the way! Keep fighting

US President Donald Trump has called on Iranians to continue the protests and said that "help is on the way", but did not provide further details, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"Iranian patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... Remember the names of the murderers and the rapists. They will pay a high price. I have canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON THE WAY. MIGA!!! (ed. note - an acronym in English for the slogan "Make Iran Great Again")", Trump wrote in a post on his social network "Truth Social".