Many killed in Thailand after crane falls on train

At least 19 people were killed in Thailand on Monday after a crane fell on a train and derailed it in the northeast of the country, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

At this stage, there have been reports of about 80 injuries, local police said. Authorities told Reuters that there were likely more bodies under the rubble.

The train, which had left the capital Bangkok for the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, derailed after a construction crane fell on one of its carriages, police said.

The tragedy took place today in Si Khieu district in Nakhon Ratchasima province, 230 kilometers northeast of the capital Bangkok. The crane was operating on a high-speed line when it fell on a passing train. During the derailment, a fire briefly broke out in the train.