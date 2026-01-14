In one year under Trump, the US has carried out as many airstrikes as in the entire term of Biden

In one year under President Donald Trump, the US has carried out almost as many airstrikes as in the entire term of his predecessor in office, Joe Biden, according to data from the non-governmental organization ACLED (Armed Conflict Location & Event Data), quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

The independent organization based in the United States has registered 672 strikes carried out by the US armed forces since Republican Trump took office on January 20 last year. The latter were reported in the operation to detain Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

For comparison, under the previous president, Democrat Joe Biden, the US carried out 694 airstrikes in four years, ACLED notes.

At the same time, Trump has already surpassed Biden in strikes carried out unilaterally by the United States: 587 to 494, respectively.

The vast majority of these operations under the Republican president - over 70% - were directed against the Houthis in Yemen. Nearly a fifth targeted Islamist groups in Somalia.

The United States has also carried out airstrikes in Nigeria, Syria, Iraq and Iran, and since September has been waging a campaign against vessels identified as belonging to drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific Oceans. These actions have caused the deaths of more than 1,000 people in total, including civilians, according to ACLED.