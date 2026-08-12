American Osprey tiltrotor makes emergency landing in Japan

An American military transport tiltrotor Bell V-22 Osprey has made an emergency landing at a Japanese airport, the Kyodo news agency reports.

The incident occurred during a routine flight, with the crew forced to divert the aircraft immediately to the nearest runway to prevent a potential crash.

A technical problem forced the pilots to act quickly

According to official information from local aviation authorities in Japan, the pilots of the US Armed Forces (US Armed Forces) contacted the dispatchers to request permission for an emergency landing. The maneuver was caused by a sudden activation of a warning indicator in the cockpit, signaling a technical malfunction.

The Osprey convertible, which combines the vertical takeoff capabilities of a helicopter and the speed of an airplane, landed successfully. Local media, citing NHK, reported that no crew members were injured in the incident, nor was there any serious material damage to civilian infrastructure.

Chronology of Osprey incidents

This is not the first time that the US hybrid machines have caused tension in the Asian country. Public opinion in Japan remains highly sensitive on the subject due to a series of incidents:

November 2023 – A serious crash involving a CV-22 Osprey off the island of Yakushima has claimed the lives of eight US service members, temporarily grounding the entire fleet worldwide.

– A serious crash involving a CV-22 Osprey off the island of Yakushima has claimed the lives of eight US service members, temporarily grounding the entire fleet worldwide. July 2025 – A similar emergency landing was made at Hanamaki Airport in Iwate Prefecture due to a sudden technical failure in the engine system.

– A similar emergency landing was made at Hanamaki Airport in Iwate Prefecture due to a sudden technical failure in the engine system. May 2026 – A military aircraft of the same type made a precautionary landing at the Atsugi base near Tokyo after a false alarm in the measuring instruments (stripes.com).

Despite assurances from the Pentagon that aircraft of this class meet all modern safety requirements, local authorities in the prefectures where the American bases are located are demanding stricter control and a detailed investigation of the damage. According to the Associated Press, representatives of the Japanese Ministry of Defense have already sent an inspection team to work with American engineers to determine the exact source of the current system failure.