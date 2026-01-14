The social network "Ex" is again available in Venezuela after being blocked for more than a year since the overthrow of President Nicolas Maduro by a US military operation on January 3, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

Maduro engaged in heated online conversations with the owner of the platform Elon Musk in 2024 on the occasion of his disputed election victory, AFP recalls. Then ministers, deputies and officials immediately stopped using the network, which was previously the country's main information channel, and switched to the "Telegram" application, the agency notes.

Access in Venezuela to "Ex" was restored last night on some mobile operators, although it remained blocked on others.

"We are restoring contact through this channel ("Ex" - ed. note). Let us remain united, move towards economic stability, social justice and a people's state, as we deserve!“, reads a post by the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, who is Maduro's vice president.

In her personal data on her profile, she wrote "Interim President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. "Next to President Nicolas Maduro on the path of Bolivar and Chavez," notes Agence France-Presse.

A message on Musk's platform was also sent by the Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace Diosdado Cabello, considered the second person in power and one of its most radical leaders, AFP emphasizes.

"I am passing by here to send a big hug to the brothers and sisters from Venezuela and the world who are closely following the situation in our country", wrote Cabello on his profile on "Ex".