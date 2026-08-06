Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Sea drone without explosives washes up near Turkish Black Sea town of Karasu

Sea drone without explosives washes up near Turkish Black Sea town of Karasu

Turkish police suggest the drone may be linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine after it was found on a beach in the Sakarya district

Aug 6, 2026 17:08 88

Sea drone without explosives washes up near Turkish Black Sea town of Karasu - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

A sea drone without explosives was found on the shore near the Black Sea port town of Karasu in the northwestern Turkish province of Sakarya, the website “Türkiye Today“ reported, citing information from the Turkish police, BTA reports.

The signal for the unusual object was filed yesterday afternoon by local residents who noticed it in one of the beach areas near Karasu. A specialized police team was immediately sent to the scene and determined that it was an underwater drone.

According to the initial assessment of the authorities, the device was probably used in connection with the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

After the checks, the police determined that the drone did not contain explosives. It was then handed over for destruction.

Turkish authorities reported that since the end of 2025 they have registered a series of cases of discovered sea and air drones along the country's Black Sea coast. Similar drones were found in the districts of Ordu, Zonguldak, Samsun, Artvin, Balıkesir and Istanbul, reports “Türkiye Today“.