For days now, a number of international media outlets have been reporting that the US military's defensive missiles and long-range missiles are running out. And this is precisely at a time when US President Donald Trump regularly threatens Iran with heavy strikes, trying to put pressure on Tehran's representatives to conclude a peace agreement soon.

What does the US have

ARD notes that the media presents a completely different picture of the US's combat capabilities. The publications show that the intensive use of missiles in recent months not only has an impact on the question of whether Iran should be attacked massively again, but also on the strategic balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region. Ukraine, meanwhile, is also feeling the decline in its stockpiles - with significant consequences. The US government categorically denies the reports.

However, the Center for Strategic and International Studies released a document at the end of July, according to which the US has only 830 Patriot missiles left, while before the war in Iran it had 2,300. The stockpile of THAAD medium- and short-range missiles has shrunk from 452 to 278.

Extremely intense shelling

Earlier this week, both CNN and the „Reuters" agency reported on studies by the US Department of Defense. They indicated that the stockpile of ATACMS missiles and PrSM precision strike missiles has been largely depleted. „Almost all" weapons of this type have been used, writes „Reuters", citing insiders.

The ATACMS missiles have a range of up to 300 km and are used not only against Iran, but also in Ukraine for its defense against Russia. In the long term, they are planned to be replaced by PrSM with a longer range, informs ARD.

In addition, since the beginning of the war against Iran, the US has used up about half of its „Tomahawk" missiles, „Reuters" also writes. These cruise missiles are launched from ships and submarines.

Also the allies are worried

CNN quotes senior US commanders as saying that ammunition stocks are „dangerously low". Trump's advisers have already warned that a new escalation of the confrontation with Iran would lead to a further reduction in the stockpiles.

In addition, the US's Arab allies have expressed concern that in this situation they could become the target of Iranian retaliation. It is these considerations that have led to a change in the position of the White House and Trump, who has been threatening Iran with fierce attacks for weeks and over the weekend withdrew the previously granted authorization for massive strikes.

Some long-term considerations have probably also played a role, writes the German public media. There are fears that the low level of missile stocks could also affect the US ability to confront Russia, China or North Korea.

The military is concerned that the missile stocks can be restored very slowly. According to CNN, the US is currently producing 15 new Tomahawk missiles and 20 new Patriot missiles per month. It will apparently take about two years to replenish the stockpiles. Other missiles such as PrSM can be procured more quickly and the pre-war level can be reached by the middle of next year, writes the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Weakening of Ukraine's air defense

The reduced stockpiles of Patriot missiles are having a particularly drastic impact on Ukraine. The military is currently almost unable to intercept Russian missiles. US President Trump has given Ukraine permission in principle to produce Patriot missiles independently. However, the details are still unclear and it could be months before production begins.

Meanwhile, civilian casualties in Ukraine are mounting - July was the deadliest month since the Russian invasion began in 2022. According to UN data cited by ARD, 170 people were killed in just two and a half weeks. Because of this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been constantly asking for more Patriot missiles.

US authorities vigorously deny

The US government immediately responded to reports of ammunition shortages. Trump said that the US "continues to have more ammunition than anyone else in the world" and that "there are many more than we need". Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stressed that the military has everything it needs to implement the president's decisions.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also sharply attacked CNN. Regarding the media outlet's report on the high cost of missiles, he wrote on the X platform “That's not true, CNN. Shame on you”.

Author: Eckart Aretz ARD